Foxconn Denies Claims That Eight Workers Were Killed By Covid-19 at a Closed Factory in China.

In context: manufacturing giant Foxconn reacted to a video shared on Twitter claiming that eight people in a dormitory at its factory in Zhengzhou, China, died due to an outbreak of Covid-19. The company, its main iPhone manufacturing plant in the country, is in the midst of a Covid lockdown, but Foxconn claims no one died and the video was “maliciously edited.”

Bloomberg writes that the video was posted on Twitter by a well-known Chinese dissident. It is claimed that eight people died in a Foxconn factory dormitory, and others repeat this claim on Chinese social media.

“There are no fatalities at our facility,” the Foxconn unit said in a statement. “We believe this is a maliciously edited video. The Group is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of production, the health and safety of colleagues.”

Foxconn, headquartered in Taiwan, has reportedly quarantined about 200,000 of its workers at the plant since the Covid outbreak began in mid-October. One of the employees said that on October 14 they were transferred to a “closed loop” and constantly underwent PCR tests, wore N95 masks and received traditional Chinese medicine. One person claimed that about 20,000 workers were quarantined on site.

In connection with reports of food shortages and quarantined workers who receive only bread and noodles, videos have appeared showing employees leaving the territory, climbing over fences and, in some cases, traveling miles to get home — Foxconn said this would not prevent them from leaving.

Workers have broken out of #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to home towns more than 100 kilometres away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

One man is said to have made the 25-mile, nine-hour trek with his luggage in tow to return home. The situation has led cities in central China to develop plans to isolate incoming workers, but the number of Covid cases in these places has already increased.

Workers have broken out of #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to home towns more than 100 kilometres away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

Workers have broken out of #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to home towns more than 100 kilometres away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/fShxj8WpIl — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

The Zhengzhou plant accounts for about 60% of Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing capacity. Due to the flight of workers, the company is now preparing to move production to other parts of China in the hope of mitigating the impact on Apple’s supply chain.