Fox speaks out against the background of Tom Brady’s announcement of a $375 million broadcast deal after retirement: “inaccurate description”

Beat records on and off the field? Fox talked about the $375 million deal Tom Brady signed to become the NFL Network’s lead analyst after he retires from football for good.

“It’s entirely up to him when he decides to retire and move on to an exciting and stellar career in television. He should make this choice when he sees fit,” said the CEO of Fox Corp. Lachlan Murdoch during the company’s quarterly report on Tuesday, May 10, announcing the news. “Brady will not only name our biggest NFL games, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, especially with regard to client and advertising initiatives. We are delighted that Tom intends to join the Fox team and wish him all the best for the upcoming season.”

Shortly after the news broke, the New York Post reported that the 45-year-old Brady would earn nearly $400 million per concert over 10 years. However, Fox denied this figure in a statement to Deadline on Tuesday: “What has been reported is not an accurate description of the transaction, and we have not published details other than what was disclosed in our quarterly earnings report.”

In February, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced plans to retire after more than 20 years in the NFL. “I have always believed that football is a complex proposition: if there is no 100percent competitive commitment, you will not succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. EVERY day I experience physical, mental and emotional difficulties that allow me to maximize my potential,” Brady wrote on Instagram at the time. “And I’ve tried my best over the last 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

He continued: “It’s hard for me to write this, but here it is, I’m not going to take on this competitive commitment anymore. I’ve enjoyed my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

However, just seven weeks later, the athlete announced that he had decided to reverse his decision to retire and return to the game. “The last two months I realized that my place is still on the field, not in the stands,” he wrote on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m going back to my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business of LFG”.

The quarterback, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, did not share his plans after the 2022-2023 football season.

Brady’s return to the NFL was met with messages of support and excitement from his fans and famous friends. “It’s us again!” his wife Gisele Bundchen wrote in the comments to his Instagram post in March. “Let’s go, lovvvey! Let’s go, Bucks!”