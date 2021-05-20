Fox Renews 3 Series Loved by Fans; Find Out What They Are!

Fox has officially announced the renewal of 3 of its most loved series by fans. According to the channel, the series 9-1-1 returns for its 5th season, while its spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, has just received the green light for Season 3. Finally, The Resident has also had new chapters confirmed and is now headed for its 5th season.

In addition to these three series, Fox has also announced the renewal of some more successful titles: Bob’s Burgers, Call Me Kat, Duncanville, Family Guy and The Simpsons.

Learn more about Fox’s renewed series

Series 9-1-1 follows the lives of police, paramedics and firefighters who face frightening situations, answering emergency calls and trying to balance work with their own personal problems.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, it stars Angela Bassett and features Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Guzman in the cast.

His spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, was also designed by Murphy, Falchuk and Minear, but accompanies Owen Strand in a barracks in Texas. The cast includes Rob Lowe, Liv Tuler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack and Natacha Karam.

Finally, The Resident, renewed for Season 5, accompanies Dr. Devon Pravesh, a young doctor who works under the supervision of a senior resident who reveals the strengths and weaknesses of modern medicine. The series stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Jenna Dewan, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Bruce Greenwood.

In addition to the renewal of the series, Fox has also announced some drivers for its 2021-2022 season. The new series involve the comedy Pivoting, the drama The Big Leap and The Cleaning Lady, a new series based on an Argentine drama and that accompanies a doctor who travels to the United States to seek treatment for her son, but ends up becoming a cleaner. mafia.

So, what did you think of the Fox series ads? Leave your comment below and share the article on social media!