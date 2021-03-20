Four Times Greater in One Week: What Is Pundi X?

Pundi X (NPXS) has grown four times in one week. So what are Pundi X and NPXS tokens?

Pundi X (NPXS) price; It gained 6.636 percent on the annual chart, 578 percent on the monthly chart and 240 percent on the weekly chart. NPXS’s daily earning was 58 percent. The token is far from the ATH it saw in May 2018.

NPXS, which has a market value of $ 1.8 billion, is ranked 62nd with its market value. The daily trading volume of the token is $ 2.5 billion.

What are Pundi X and NPXS tokens?

Pundi X, whose main office is located in Singapore, is a decentralized, offline platform that aims to allow cryptocurrency users to purchase cryptocurrency anywhere and anytime.

Aiming to popularize payment with cryptocurrency with POS devices called XPOS, the company says that it sends the devices it produces to more than 30 countries. It is stated that with XPOS, transactions can be made with cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, BNB, and NPXS, and transfer transactions take place in less than 0.5 seconds.

Users are offered a cryptocurrency card called XPASS. This card can be paired with the XWallet wallet application of Pundi X and used for payment transactions such as credit cards. Various decentralized applications are also available in the wallet application.

The NPXS token is used in Pundi X products. NPXS is given to users as a reward for payments made with XPOS. NPXS token rewards are given in incentives such as lowering transaction fees and increasing customer satisfaction for store owners using XPOS.

The total supply of NPXS is 258 billion, while its circulating supply is 236 billion. Among the stock exchanges listing the NPXS; Bitexen, Upbit, Binance, Digifinex, VCC Exchange, Bithumb, Bitrue, Uniswap, OKEx, BKEK, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, KuCoin, ProBit can be displayed.