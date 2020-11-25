Four Predictions from Two Bitcoin Analysts: At Least $ 34K

Cryptocurrency analysts have made a new forecast for the future based on the performance of the Bitcoin (BTC) price over the past few weeks. TradingAnalysis founder Todd Gordon announced in his statements that the BTC price could rise up to $ 74,000.

After the Bitcoin price exceeded $ 19,300 yesterday, it experienced a minor decline and as of this morning it fell to $ 18,900. The BTC price, which rose almost 50 percent throughout the month, has risen by over 170 percent since the beginning of this year.

Speaking to CNBC, some analysts stated that this rise in the BTC / USD chart could continue in the coming months and years. Based on the Elliot Wave Theory, an analyst made an estimate of $ 74,000 for BTC / USD.

Chart points to $ 74k

Using the Elliot Wave Theory, analysts can get a general idea of ​​the market based on market fear and greed data. Using this to analyze Bitcoin, TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon spoke to CNBC and explained the level this chart points to.

Stating that this wave first started to rise in 2014, then a decline was seen in 2015, the analyst reminded that there was an upward trend that would continue until 2018. The analyst said the new triangle formed as a result of this trend could conceive of a higher wave. Commenting on the expected fifth wave based on the first wave, the analyst said:

“I can’t believe I made such an ambitious comment on CNBC, but the indicator points to $ 74,000. Elliot waves proceed in harmony with Fibonacci multiples. If it reaches the fifth wave (unable to realize its potential) and the Fibonacci level of 61 percent, the price can stay at $ 34,000. ”

Bitcoin could be the Tesla of 2021

Gordon was not the only person who spoke to CNBC. Mark Tepper, CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, also shared his views on BTC, and many bullish statements emerged. Mark Tepper is a name who has been hesitant to buy Bitcoin for a long time and has not used his investment preference for Bitcoin. But Tepper said that this is now changing.

Tepper said the reason he hesitated to buy BTC so far was related to mass adoption. The veteran investor said that with the support of BTC from companies such as PayPal and Square, it has now spread to a wider audience and therefore decided to buy BTC. The investor’s comment was as follows:

“The thing that kept me from being a Bitcoin bull was that it was not widely spread. But it is starting to spread slowly. We can see this by looking at PayPal and Square users. They buy more BTC than the amount of BTC miners produce during the day… Maybe it may be possible to compare Bitcoin with Tesla. Tesla has valued 500 percent this year. I think Bitcoin could be the Tesla of 2021. In the Bullish scenario, we can see that the price is 100 thousand dollars by the end of 2021. But this is a bullish scenario. My realistic forecast is that we will see 40 thousand dollars at the end of 2021.



