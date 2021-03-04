Four new features are coming for Microsoft Edge

Chromium-based internet browser Microsoft Edge continues to get new features. Microsoft Edge, which came before the user with innovations such as sleeper tabs, ready-made themes and password generator in February, will go out of the ordinary with the innovations it will receive in March.

Unlike most internet browsers, Microsoft Edge is constantly testing different features. Let’s take a look at the new features to come for Microsoft’s Edge browser last month, which announced that it started testing the “Kid mode” feature to make the internet safer for children.

Vertical tab feature announced by Microsoft a year ago is finally coming

Announcing the vertical tabs feature for the Edge browser last year, Microsoft will bring the feature to users in March. Thanks to this feature, you will be able to take the top tabs to the side. This new feature, which will be very useful especially for 16: 9 screens, will have a structure that you can group whenever you want.

Another feature that will come after the vertical tab feature will be initial support. Thanks to this feature, the speed of your browser will increase significantly. According to Windows manager Liat Ben-Zur, with the startup support feature, the opening speed of the browser will increase from 29 percent to 41 percent. The startup support feature will be automatically enabled in all Microsoft Edge browsers this month.

If you are using Bing as your search engine, this new feature may please you. Beginning in March, the way the Bing search engine works on the Microsoft Edge browser will change. For example, you searched for a topic with a large search volume. Along with the search results, infographics will also begin to showcase your data and knowledge visually.

Finally, the location of the “history” section of the Microsoft Edge browser will change. The history section, which you can access from the “Settings” section before, will be opened easily from the toolbar. The new features expected to come to the browser this month seem to attract the attention of users.