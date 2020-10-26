Four moments when BTS member V cried

Within BTS all the members love each other as if they were a family and the bond between them is very strong, now we bring you the moments when V has cried.

Each of the members of BTS has a very well defined personality and as expected, V is the member who is most excited due to his love for the rest of the boys.

And although all the boys of BTS show what they feel, this time Somagnews brings you the four most emotional moments of Kim Tae Hyung, real name of V.

The first time we’ll talk about is when V cried as he thanked Jimin. To begin with we must know that V and Jimin are great friends for a long time and their friendship is admirable, even during an episode of BTS’s Bon Voyage, V wrote a letter to Jimin, in which he thanked Jimin for helping him during his moments. more difficult.

Letter from V to Jimin

This letter said: “You also come to see me at dawn to laugh with me, you care about me and you have me in mind. You work hard for me and you understand me, you listen to my concerns and I like you even if I lack. Let’s walk down the road with joy. I love you friend”

But after reading his letter to Jimin, Kim Tae Hyung couldn’t help crying, showing how much Jimin means to him.

V moved after reading Suga’s message.

During BTS’s Bangtan Dinner Party in 2018, V revealed that he once cried after receiving a text message from Suga. The 24-year-old BTS member said that Min Yoon Gi’s message was long, serious, and emotional, and at the end of the message, Suga wrote, “I love you.” V ended up crying for more than 10 minutes after receiving this message of support from Suga.

V cries at the thought that BTS almost disbanded

When BTS won the Artist of the Year award at the 2018 MAMA, they ended up giving a speech that made a lot of people cry. During their speech, Jin revealed that they were under a lot of pressure throughout the year and even considered breaking up because of it. The members are like a family, so the idea of ​​them breaking up makes everyone excited, especially V.

V shed tears with J-Hope message

BTS recently made history by becoming the first and only South Korean group to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song Dynamite, for this reason BTS held a press conference to talk about this achievement, and during the press conference, J-Hope decided to give a message to his colleagues and telling them that they were the main reason for his life and existence.

After hearing J-Hope’s message, V seemed a bit excited. In fact at the end of the press conference, V mentioned that this excited him a bit.



