Four members of the K-pop boy band ASTRO have officially renewed their contracts with their agency Fantagio Music.

On December 30, Fantagio Music announced that ASTRO members Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin and Yoon Sanha have renewed their contracts with the agency. The remaining members of Rocky and MJ have not yet completed the extension discussion.

According to SpoTVNews, Fantagio shared that Rocky is still in the midst of “in-depth” discussions, while MJ, who is in the midst of mandatory military service, will discuss extending his contract after his demobilization.

“Fantagio will not refuse to support four participants with us so that they can be active in various fields. Please give them a lot of support and encouragement,” the message reads.

ASTRO’s latest comeback was their third studio album “Drive to The Starry Road” in May 2022. The album was released a week after MJ began his military service, although the singer still participated in the recording of the album and the video for the main single “Candy Sugar”. Pop’.

Members Moonbin and Sanha are going to return as a duo tomorrow (January 4) with his third mini-album “Incense” and its title single “Madness”. The record of six tracks was released 10 months after their last release, “Refuge”, which was released in March last year with the singles “Ghost Town” and “Who”.

Meanwhile, Cha Eunwoo is currently starring in the TV and Amazon Prime Video series “Island” alongside actors Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee. The idol actor plays a young priest Yohan in a new action-fantasy drama set around evil mythological creatures living on the South Korean island of Jeju.