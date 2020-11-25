Four Altcoins That Are Double Valued in a Week

While the Bitcoin (BTC) price increased, there was a significant increase in altcoin prices during the week. Crypto money investors even made an “altseason” comment in the face of the increases seen. During this period, it was seen that 4 altcoins have recorded a high increase in the last 7 days. So, which are these four altcoins that gained over 100% value and why did they see such a rise? Let’s take a look at the data.

Stellar (XLM), Horizen (ZEN), Ripple (XRP), and Verge (XVG) have all seen 3-digit growth rates over the past 7 days and have seen significant price volatility. These altcoins have managed to maintain their gains in the last 24 hours, and they continue to rise according to the latest data.

Stellar (XLM) saw the biggest rise

Stellar (XLM) has surged 162% over the past week. Announcing the Protocol 15 update on November 23, Stellar announced that two new features were added to the platform. The big update made it a messenger that applications to be developed on Stellar will now be easier. The price of XLM, which rose from $ 0.10 to $ 0.17 on November 24, increased by 162% over the course of a week and is currently priced at $ 0.21.

Stellar, an open source payment network, has the ability to digitize and process every currency. Decentralized, Stellar aims to ensure that all financial systems in the world can work together under a single network. However, it suggests that it is faster and cheaper than other blockchain-based systems.

Second place is Horizen (ZEN)

Horizen, which achieved 135% growth in a week, went up to $ 16 in the week. On November 21st, Barry Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group, tweeted a reminder of the ZEN halving that will take place on December 2. Sharing that the partnership established with Celsius Network on November 24 was going very well, Horizen increased to $ 14 on the same day. It is currently priced at $ 16.

Horizen (ZEN) is a protocol that aims to be scalable and completely decentralized. It allows users to quickly create their own private or public blockchains.

Ripple (XRP) is up 133%

XRP, which had a big climb this week, rose 133% to $ 0.75. News feeds such as Ripple’s announcement of its partnership with Bank of America on November 23, and SBI Group’s announcement that it will start providing services for some cryptocurrencies, including XRP, took place during the rise of XRP. When we came to November 25, Binance gave the good news of airdrops to XRP owners. With all this news, XRP is currently trading at $ 0.68.

Ripple (XRP) enables global payment transactions and instant money transfers. The token that is traded on a payment platform called RippleNet is also called XRP. It is open source and functions in a distributed ledger database.

Verge (XVG) becomes fourth token to rise

Verge, which managed to rise by a great rate of 111%, reached up to $ 0.010 this week. Created in 2014, the token is open source and privacy focused. Tor and I2P are used to ensure the confidentiality of transactions on the platform. XVG is currently $ 0.008. A user on Reddit also shared the rise seen on Verge and users commented. One user argued that the increase seen wouldn’t last much because there was not enough support to hold it.



