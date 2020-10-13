Founder of OnePlus Leaves His Job at the Company

It was revealed that Carl Pei, one of the founders of OnePlus, left his job at the company. Although the company has refused the official statement on the issue, the evidence obtained reveals that these separation allegations are true. According to reliable sources, Pei left OnePlus to start his own initiative.

It turned out that there was a leaf fall at the Chinese technology company OnePlus. Carl Pei, one of the company’s founders, left his job at OnePlus for a “new venture”. Pei, who was able to make the company competitive in global markets with the works he carried out, left his position after seven years of efforts. However, OnePlus stubbornly refuses to make an official statement on the issue.

The events were first served on Reddit. A shared image showed what a management scheme the company would have after Pei. Moreover, there is important evidence that Pei is gone in the post. This is evidence that the name to replace Pei, head of the Nord product line, will be Emily Dai, the number one name in OnePlus India.

Here is that image posted on Reddit

Official sources reached out to the OnePlus team and asked them to make a statement on the issue. However, the OnePlus team has repeatedly refused to make any statements regarding the issue. In fact, even this situation is an indication of the leaf fall. Because if Pei had continued his job at the company, it would have been easy for the company to reject such a situation. However, this refusal does not happen.

According to a report in Android Central, Pei has not been coming to the company for the past few weeks. According to a different report on TechCrunch, Pei has left his position at OnePlus to start his own initiative. Both sources say the information they gathered comes from reliable places.

Meanwhile, Pete Lau, another founder of OnePlus, maintains his position with the company and continues to serve as CEO. However, Lau has been busy running the operations of the sister company OPPO for some time. This situation seems to shake OnePlus’s work deeply. If there is an official statement on the subject, we will keep you informed.



