Foundation: Series Adapted From Isaac Asimov’s Books Wins Trailer

Foundation:, Apple TV+ released, this Thursday (19), the official trailer for Foundation. The first 2 episodes of the series adapted from Isaac Asimov’s books will be released in streaming on September 24, 2021.

Images from the new video show the gigantic scope of science fiction production. The highlight is Dr. Hari Seldon, protagonist who discovers a mathematical formula to predict the future and now needs to warn the galactic government of a collapse.

Check out the trailer below:

The original franchise of Fundação (name in Brazil) was written between 1942 and 1993. In all, Asimov published 7 books in what is considered one of the greatest and best works of science fiction of all time.

Apple TV+ has been working in audiovisual production since mid-2017, as the material is considered difficult to adapt due to the complexity of the story. The recordings, which were still taking place last year, were even stopped in Ireland because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“With Foundation we can tell the story, with luck, over 80 episodes, 8-hours, instead of trying to condense everything into two or three hours for a single film”, defended executive producer David Goyer in an interview.

The series’ cast will feature great actors such as Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann. In addition to Goyer, Robyn Asimov (daughter of Isaac Asimov), Josh Friedman and Dana Goldberg worked behind the scenes.