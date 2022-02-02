Foundation Season 2 lands on Apple TV+ with a first look ahead of its premiere

Since the first season of Foundation (Foundation) premiered on the Apple TV + platform last September 2021, it immediately became an exciting surprise for science fiction fans with an interesting staging inspired by the fascinating original work of the series of books by author Isaac Asimov, about the struggle of four crucial characters in the decline of the Galactic Empire and their desire to save humanity and rebuild the vestiges of their society.

Starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Alfred Enoch, in the main cast, the first installment of Foundation showed the first steps of a band of exiles who little by little discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from total destruction is to challenge its power in the midst of its beginning decline, following the predictions of brilliant scientist Hari Seldon (Jared Harris).

Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, the good news for Foundation fans after its premiere began in October of last year, when Apple TV announced the renewal of a second season, without further details at that time. Now the platform has updated new information about the second part, publishing more additions to the cast and giving a first look at the sequel.

New stars joining the Foundation cast for season two include Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, a cheerful and confident clergyman whose job it is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit through the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make it hard not to love her.

Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof, is a high ranking member of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Smart and sardonic, he’s also a terrible drunk, shrewd enough to see the path he’s on, but too cynical to change. Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Enjoiner Rue, Queen Sareth’s beautiful and politically savvy consigliere. Rue, a former courtesan of Cleon 16, took advantage of her status to become a royal advisor.

Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth of the Cloud Domain, accustomed to being underestimated, Sareth uses it to her advantage, using her charm to reach the Imperial Palace with acerbic wit, as she conducts a secret quest. of revenge. Dimitri Leonidas as Hober Mallow, a skilled merchant with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a selfless and higher cause.

Ben Daniels as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and an aspiring conqueror of the Foundation. whose loyalty to the Galactic Empire is fading. Holt McCallany as Warden Jaegger Fount, the current overseer of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against outside threats. Mikael Persbrandt as The Warlord of Kalgan, a monster of a man, wrapped in muscle, possessed of powerful psychic abilities, and fueled by hatred on his quest to take over the galaxy. Rachel House as Tellem Bond, the mysterious leader of the Mentalics, and Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon.

Although the filming of the second season of Foundation began on November 1 in the Canary Islands, the complexity of its staging foresees that the recordings and their respective post-production will take a long period of time, so it is logical assuming that any date before the fall of 2022 would be an impossible goal to meet.

For now, it only remains to be seen how the Foundation will explore the 138-year jump beginning with the meeting between Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) and “his mother” Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobel), how the boycott of the Cleon genetic dynasty affected the once powerful Intergalactic Empire based on Trantor and what has happened to Terminus in all that time. Although connoisseurs of the chronology of the books know that if the original work is followed, the planet will become the center of a power to which other worlds have been annexed while trading technology with others.