Foundation: Apple TV+ Renews Series For Second Season

Foundation: Apple TV+ announced last Thursday (07) the renewal of the Foundation series for a second season. The production opened recently — three weeks ago — and has already been given the green light to continue the story of the Galactic Empire.

Executive Matt Cherniss, head of programming for AppleTV+ said in a press release: “We are very excited that the global audience has embraced the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking journey that Foundation has been. We can’t wait to show you more of this rich world, this compelling story and this wonderful world that David S. Goyyer created for season 2.”

Foundation History

The plot is based on the classic Foundation book series, written by Isaac Asimov between 1933 and 1951. In the story, we see an empire of human beings living on multiple planets across the galaxy. At the center of the plot is a leader who has the ability to see the future and the end of the empire, and proposes to save all of humanity’s knowledge from extermination.

The series’ cast features Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk and Alfred Enoch like Raych Seldon.

The first season of Foundation will have ten episodes with new chapters released every Friday on Apple TV+.