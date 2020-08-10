Fossil Gen 5 smart watches will monitor sleep and VO2

The smart watches of the Fossil Gen 5 line are about to undergo a good update, which aims to deliver to the public some more features, even though the devices have already been a year since they were announced.

Among the novelties is the implementation becomes firmware for monitoring sleep and VO2, which is the measurement of the amount of oxygen that the person is inhaling during physical activity, something that is essential for the control of heart rate and other important additional so that the exercises are effective.

The update was scheduled by the company to take place next Wednesday, August 19, giving considerable space for further testing before being released to the public.

The update is described in a recent report leaked by Engadget as part of an integration present in the Wellness app, which will allow greater control in relation to the sports activities being carried out, such as running, for example.

However, there are those who believe that the app will be something totally new to arrive with a focus on Fossil smart watches. have access to the new features that will be applied.

There is the possibility of the update also bringing other features, such as the application of avatars to the contacts, making identification easier, as well as and a new battery management mode, which has a maximum autonomy of 24 hours.



