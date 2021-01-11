Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch comes with LTE support

With its new smart watch called Fossil Gen 5 LTE, it took its place among the manufacturers that released LTE compatible smart watches. As the name suggests, the smartwatch is based on LTE and Fossil’s fifth generation Wear OS platform.

The Gen 5 platform has been in use since 2019, and Fossil’s newest smartwatch does not differ from other watches using the same platform. The smart watch will hit the market in the US in the spring with a price tag of $ 349.

At the heart of the smartwatch is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 processor. While this processor is enough to run the Wear OS platform, smartwatches with the processor in question are still struggling to pull off more than a day. It can be said that it is disappointing that Fossil has still not switched to the Snapdragon 4100.

Two color options are offered for Fossil Gen 5 LTE

Fossil Gen 5 LTE has heart rate, GPS, elevation and ambient light sensors. The smart watch, which also carries a speaker, is described by Fossil as “resistant to swimming.” Available in black and rose gold, the case is only 45 mm. option available.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE stands out as one of the best options for those looking for an LTE compatible Wear OS watch. However, it should not be forgotten that the number of options in question is not very large.