Fossil expands its smartwatch catalog with Gen 5E

Fossil has unveiled its new smartwatch named Gen 5E. Gen 5E has many of the main features offered in Gen 5. However, users have multiple size options.

44mm on Gen 5E. 42 mm to the side of the case option. option is also being added. Both models have features such as all-day motion tracking, sleep tracking, and different battery modes. With the smart watch with built-in speaker, it is possible to answer incoming calls or hear the Google Assistant responses aloud.

Both Gen 5Es have a 1.19-inch AMOLED display. The pixel density of this 390 x 390 pixel screen is 328 ppi. The smart clock that comes with 1 GB of RAM also has 4 GB of internal storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 is at the heart of the smartwatch. Accelerometer, gyroscope, infrared sensor and PPG heart rate sensor are among the members of the watch’s technical staff.

44mm on Gen 5E. stainless steel case and black silicone strap for 42 mm. There are rose gold stainless steel case and pink strap options. In both versions, users will be able to change the straps.

Fossil Gen 5E has Google’s Wear OS platform. The NFC-supported watch can be used to make mobile payments with Google Pay.

Fossil Gen 5E will be available in early November. The watch’s price tag in the US will say $ 249.



