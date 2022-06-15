Forza Motorsport’s Amazing Attention to Detail Rivals RDR2

Turn 10 Studios promises a level of detail for the upcoming Forza Motorsport game that hasn’t been seen since Red Dead Redemption 2 2018. their debut in the series. If these functions are performed well and lead to a truly unique experience compared to previous Motorsport games, it will be possible to set a new bar in the racing simulator.

Currently, Forza Motorsport plans to release the game in the spring of 2023. Despite its name, it is actually the eighth part of the Motorsport series, which serves as an analogue of the Forza Horizon arcade series, focused on simulators. The new game will mark the beginning of a new generation of Forza Motorsport – a new generation of realism and classic tracks. For most of the last generation of consoles, the two series have been releasing their games back and forth every year, not unlike the Call of Duty release schedule between Infinity Ward and Treyarch in the 2010s. The situation changed after Forza Motorsport 7 2017, when Turn 10 did not release a 2019 game after Playground Game’s Forza Horizon 4 in 2018. In fact, both studios shut down for an extended period of time before the release of Forza Horizon 5 in 2021.

During the Forza Motorsport gameplay demo (now uploaded to the Xbox channel on YouTube), the developers of Turn 10 boldly stated that it would be “the most technically advanced racing game ever created.” To confirm this statement, they explained the game’s implementation of ray tracing, dynamic weather, track conditions, and more. Some of the things mentioned are impressive, and the attention to detail conjures up the distinctive features of the exciting 2018 open-world Rockstar game Red Dead Redemption 2.

What makes Forza Motorsport Look like Red Dead Redemption 2

One of the first big numbers mentioned was a 48-fold improvement in the accuracy of Forza Motorsport’s physical simulation, with the developers saying they had “completely redesigned the driving experience.” The game will also have dynamic changes in the time of day, which will really affect the condition of the track. Depending on the time of day, the temperature of the track will change, and this will affect tire wear. This, combined with the debut in the fuel and tire management series, should make racing more strategic. As one of the flagship Xbox series, Forza Motorsport also boasts realistic graphical accuracy using photogrammetry. The Maple Valley track used during the demonstration demonstrated this thanks to the lush vegetation in the background.

Rockstar Games made a similar dive almost four years ago with Red Dead Redemption 2. His open world is still unparalleled, and it would seem that every aspect of it is carefully thought out and able to respond to the player’s actions. One example of this is the game’s dynamic ecosystem, in which Red Dead Redemption 2 pigs eat NPCs killed by players if their corpse is placed in their pen. In addition, animal bodies decompose realistically. When an animal dies, the body doesn’t just disappear after a certain period of time. Instead, he just stays there while nature takes its course. The body gradually decomposes, changing its size and appearance. Eventually, the vultures might even find him and start gnawing on the remains. This is something that most players will not notice during the passage, but those who decide to get off the horse and really immerse themselves in the world will still be amazed at what it has to offer.

How well these new features are implemented remains to be seen, so only time will tell if the latest Forza Motorsport is really an overhaul of the formula series. Even though Forza Motorsport 7 is now excluded from the Xbox store, it has tested the waters with dynamic weather, and the next game will likely build on that for a more memorable but unpredictable experience. With six years between titles, Turn 10 is under pressure to release something truly transformative.