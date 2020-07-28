Forza Motorsport 8: Ray Tracing announces return

After officially presenting during the Xbox Showcase the new Forza Motorsport for Series X and Windows-based PCs, which included the official trailer display, Microsoft brought more details regarding news that will benefit players in the franchise during Forza Montly this year. month, with the participation of Chris Esaki, creative director of the game.

According to Esaki, the first aspect that can be considered as confirmation is that the visuals shown in the trailer can be expected at the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca and other tracks in the game, which will certainly elevate the gaming experience of racing fans

In addition, her revealed that support for Ray Tracing is coming to Forza Tech, a mechanism that powers Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon, after having gone through some problems to implement, revealing good, bad and “ugly” characteristics, stimulating improvement about the game.

“Ray Tracing technology really exposed many of the problems we had and how we were building or rendering the content. So it’s not just that Ray Tracing is coming to Forza Tech, it’s really a series of other technologies around how we’re improving car models and how we’re visualizing the track’s visuals, ambient visuals and character visuals, just for everything beautiful and really appears on the scene. ”

Not least, Esaki also confirmed that Forza Motorsport 8 will return to the roots of the series, being classified as a “love letter” for the fan community, while seeking to make the game more welcoming to new players.

For now, the launch of the game has not yet confirmed a date but it is expected that this will only happen some time after the arrival of the Xbox Series X to the consumer market, something that should occur later this year.



