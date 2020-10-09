Forza Motorsport 7 meets Xbox Game Pass subscribers

Forza Motorsport 7 has finally taken its place among the games Xbox Game Pass subscribers can experience. The game can be played on both Xbox and PC.

Forza Motorsport 7, released in 2017, has been expected for a long time to be added to Xbox Game Pass. Especially after Forza Horizon 4, which was released later, came to Game Pass, this expectation was a little stronger.

According to the information provided by Microsoft, in the Game Pass version of Forza Motorsport 7, players will be able to enjoy 4K 60fps resolution with HDR both on PC and Xbox One X.

Microsoft also announced that following the Xbox Series X release, the game will take advantage of the Xbox Velocity Architecture. This means the game can load much faster and switch between races almost instantly.

Forza Motorsport 7 also offers cloud gaming support with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This makes it possible to play the game in different locations with different devices. Forza Motorsport 7 can be played with Xbox in the living room and Android phone in the bedroom.



