Forza Motorsport 7; call for a second chance

His arrival on Xbox Game Pass coincides with the premiere in a few weeks of Xbox Series. We tell you why it is worth rediscovering the title of Turn 10.

The arrival of Forza Motorsport 7 to Xbox Game Pass is not trivial. The title of Turn 10 Studios has become, now that we finish the current cycle of consoles, in the best simulation video game behind the wheel of the generation; despite the myriad improvements Gran Turismo Sport has undergone since its launch. FM7 is now available to everyone if we have Xbox Game Pass; both on console and on PC or mobile devices via streaming. But, let us make a recommendation: we have an appointment pending with Xbox Series X.

The improvements that come “standard” with Xbox Series X | S

One of the biggest problems of the cycle that is now ending – applicable to Forza Motorsport 7 and, by extension, to all exponents of the driving genre – has been load times. Too much data, too much information for traditional hard drives, and long-lasting RAM. And it is precisely that one of the elementary changes that the new generation of consoles brings us, both Sony and Microsoft. In the case of the latter, things like Quick Resume, Auto HDR and SSD memory will bring the experience of the title today the protagonist closer to what back in 2013 we would have liked with One, that which in 2017 was tried with Xbox One X and, in practice, it was half achieved.

Because Forza 7 was the great standard bearer for Project Scorpio that summer of 2017. What if 60 FPS, what if 4K resolution, dynamic weather … It is still spectacular to play it today, it has shed incomprehensible policies such as the controversial initial loot boxes that They played too incisive a role in the gameplay experience and has recovered (and improved) what Forza Mortorspot 6 did so well just a couple of years before: finding the balance between visually striking simcade with accessibility options for all audiences . An entry point for some and continuity for others.



