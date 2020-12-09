Forza Horizon wants its fans to attend Game Awards

In addition to celebrating the most prominent games of 2020, it is always expected that The Game Awards will bring unpublished ads and more information about existing games. This year will be no different and even Forza Horizon seems to have some surprises in store.

Today, on the official account of the game on Twitter, there was a somewhat unusual request for everyone to remember to watch the award on Thursday (10) at 8:00 pm in Brasília time.

Nothing more was revealed, but it is to be expected that something related to Forza Horizon 4 will be shown during the broadcast of The Game Awards. What many fans speculate is that it is a partnership with Cyberpunk 2077.

Of course, it didn’t come out of the blue, but after a recent update to the racing game. When using the search feature in the game, many players found a car model called “Quadra V-Tech” among the options. For those who don’t know, this is the name of the vehicle that the main character of Cyberpunk 2077 drives throughout the game.

As the official launch of the futuristic game takes place on the same day of the award, there is no better event to publicize this collaboration. Comment if you think there will be even more news from the two games besides an exclusive car in Forza Horizon 4!



