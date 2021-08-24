Forza Horizon 5 Wins Trailer With Volcanic Area and Themed Control

Forza Horizon 5: Today (24) during Gamescom, Xbox brought an unprecedented gameplay of Forza Horizon 5, showing the new volcanic area (according to the devs, the highest terrain in the series so far) and the possibility of reaching areas with cars falling from plane on parachute.

In the trailer below, we see new cars, such as the Ford Bronco, Porsche 911 and Corvette, as well as new locations from the various biomes that the game will bring to the player. Check out the vehicles present in the cover art of the game in action:

Fans of the series should also keep an eye out for the new Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by the new chapter in the acclaimed racing series. Mainly in yellow, with transparencies and some shades of pink and blue emulating sprays of paint, the Forza Horizon 5 joystick is an eye candy:

Finally, we also got a glimpse of the first eight minutes of the game with the vibrant races in Mexico, the country that serves as the backdrop for the disputes. What caught the most attention was the climactic arrival of the cars with parachutes, in addition to the beautiful graphics, possibly the most incredible ever made for a racing game:

And you, what did you think of the trailers and the presentation of Forza Horizon 5 at Gamescom? Comment below!