Forza Horizon 5 Will Use Neutral Pronoun In Portuguese Version

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated games of 2021, and for good reason! As we told in our preview of the first hours of gameplay, the developer Playground Games took great care in both the gameplay and the customization options, even allowing the use of neutral pronouns!

In addition to bringing the most impressive world of the series, with breathtaking graphics in races located in Mexico, the game makes a point of trying to accommodate all player profiles, giving options so that as many people as possible feel represented at the time to create your character.

There are hundreds of customization items to choose from, ranging from cosmetics on your clothes and accessories to how other characters and menus in the game will refer to you. So, in the gender selection screen you can choose to play as him/her, she/her, or elu/elus!

Although neutral pronouns are not included in Brazilian grammar, they are increasingly being used on the internet as a way to contemplate people who do not identify with either the male or female gender.