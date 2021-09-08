Forza Horizon 5 Will Have More Than 400 Cars already at launch

Forza Horizon 5: One of the biggest funs in big racing games — like the old Gran Turismo and the Forza Horizon series — is having hundreds of choices of cars to drive, from the old ones to the newly released supersports. In this aspect, the next Forza Horizon 5, which arrives in two months, is promising a lot: there will be more than 400 cars, already at the launch of the game.

In addition, a series of cars that were successful in older editions of the game should arrive later, as a reward for completing the seasonal events — more or less as happened in Forza Horizon 4. Even with so many different car options, the developers promise that fidelity at the top will be better than ever.

It is known that, at the beginning of the game, players will be able to choose between three car options to start their career: Corvette Stingray, Ford Bronco and Toyota GR Supra. I would choose Corvette, would you?

From old SUVs and newly released cars

Official announcements from Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games have yet to bring a complete list of the 400+ cars gamers will be able to enjoy as of the November 9 launch of Forza Horizon 5. But other gringo portals leaked more details and, friends… There’s a lot of cool stuff!

For starters, all the latest supersports from those brands that everyone pays for are in the game, of course: Mercedes-AMG One, Lamborghini Huracán and Urus, Ferrari 488 Pista, Porsche 911 and Taycan, Aston-Martin DBS Superleggera, Koenigsegg Jesko. .. To name but a few.

But as there will also be off-road racing in Forza Horizon 5, the game will also offer a lot of cool jeeps, pickup trucks and SUVs. This includes the new Ford Bronco and Super Duty F-450, as well as the recently launched Land Rover Defender and Jeep Gladiator. Even classic SUVs like the 1970s International Scout are there. For those who like to buy “strange” cars in these games (like me), seeing these options in the list is really cool!

Speaking of “unusual” options, the title’s list of cars includes several of these: there’s the little British car Morris Minor from the 1950s, the Reliant Supervan with three wheels, the classic Toyota FJ40 (or Bandeirante) jeep, the AMC Gremlin and even Hot Wheels cars. The game will also feature classic sports cars such as Ferraris, Camaros, Dodges and vintage Mustangs, of course.

Below you can read the complete list of the cars we know so far. Until the game’s launch, more news may come up — so keep an eye out here on Voxel. See the list and tell us, in the comments: which one are you more into riding?

List of Forza Horizon 5 cars:

1959 Porsche 356 A 1600 Super

1970 Porsche 914 / 6

1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3

1987 Porsche 959

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S

1995 Porsche 911 GT2

1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion

2003 Porsche Carrera GT

2004 Porsche 911 GT3

2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

2019 Porsche Macan Turbo

1955 Jaguar D-Type

1959 Jaguar MK II 3.8

1961 Jaguar E-Type

1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type

1972 Land Rover Series III

1973 Land Rover Range Rover

1997 Land Rover Defender 90

2010 Jaguar C-X75

2012 Jaguar XKR-S

2015 Jaguar XE-S

2015 Jaguar XFR-S

2017 Jaguar F-Pace S

2018 Jaguar I-Pace

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition

1933 Napier Napier-Railton

1939 Auto Union Type D

1945 Willys MB Jeep

1953 Chevrolet Corvette

1953 Morris Minor 1000

1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

1957 Ferrari 250 California

1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

1958 Austin Healey Sprite MKI

1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe

1964 Aston Martin DB5

1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409

1965 Pontiac GTO

1966 Ford Lotus Cortina

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427

1967 Ferrari Spa 330 P4 #24

1968 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupé

1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT

1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill

1969 Lola T70 MKIIIB #6 Penske Sunoco

1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432

1969 Toyota 2000GT

1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug

1970 Buick GSX

1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454

1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454

1970 Datsun 510

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

1970 International Scout 800A

1970 Porsche 917 LH #3

1970 Volkswagen Stock Bug #1107 Desert Dingo Racing

1971 Lotus Elan Sprint

1971 Meyers Manx

1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R

1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI

1972 Reliant Supervan III

1973 Alpine A110 1600s

1973 AMC Gremlin X

1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350

1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R

1974 Holden Sandman HQ Panel Van

1974 Honda Civic RS

1974 Toyota Celica GT

1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade

1977 Ford Escort RS1800 MKII #5

1977 Holden Torana A9X

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1979 Toyota FJ40

1980 Renault 5 Turbo

1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S

1983 GMC Vandura G-1500

1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI

1984 Audi Sport Quattro

1984 Ferrari 288 GTO

1984 Opel Manta 400

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex

1986 Lamborghini LM 002

1986 Metro Metro 6R4

1987 Buick Regal GNX

1987 Ferrari F40

1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)

1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA

1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R

1989 Toyota MR2 SC

1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R

1991 Honda CR-X SiR

1991 Peugeot 205 Rallye

1992 Honda NSX-R

1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K’s

1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185

1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT

1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v MK2

1993 McLaren F1

1993 Nissan 240SX SE

1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec

1993 Renault Clio Williams

1994 Honda Prelude Si

1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo

1994 Nissan Silvia K’s

1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205

1995 Audi RS 2 Avant

1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

1995 Ferrari F50

1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM

1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6

1996 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport

1996 Ferrari F50 GT

1997 Honda Civic Type R

1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

1997 Lexus SC300

1997 Lotus Elise GT1

1997 McLaren F1 GT

1997 Mitsubishi GTO

1997 Nissan 240SX #777 Formula Drift

1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec

1998 Nissan R390

1998 Nissan Silvia K’s Aero

1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12

1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 MK3

1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR

1999 Lotus Elise Series 1 Sport 190

2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R

2001 Acura Integra Type R

2001 Audi RS 4 Avant

2002 Acura RSX Type-S

2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari

2002 Koenigsegg CC8S

2003 Audi RS 6

2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

2003 Volkswagen Golf R32

2004 Honda Civic Type R

2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid

2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2005 Ferrari FXX

2005 Honda NSX-R

2005 Honda NSX-R GT

2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2005 TVR Sagaris

2006 Audi RS 4

2006 Dodge Viper SRT10 #43 Formula Drift

2006 Hummer H1 Alpha

2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia

2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano #117 Formula Drift

2007 Honda Civic Type R

2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000

2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

2008 Koenigsegg CCGT

2008 Lamborghini Reventón

2008 Renault Mégane R26.R

2009 Audi RS 6

2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

2009 Honda S2000 CR

2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster

2010 Audi TT RS Coupé

2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV

2010 Lexus LFA

2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S

2010 Mosler MT900S

2010 Nissan 370Z

2010 Volkswagen Golf R

2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé

2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker

2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R

2012 Ferrari 599XX Evolution

2012 Hennessey Venom GT

2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

2012 Lotus Exige S

2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition

2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8

2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S

2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI Quattro

2013 Audi RS 4 Avant

2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback

2013 Chevrolet Corvette #777 Formula Drift

2013 Dodge Viper SRT

2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale

2013 Ferrari LaFerrari

2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited DeBerti Design

2013 KTM X-Bow R

2013 Lamborghini Veneno

2013 McLaren P1

2013 Renault Clio R.S. 200 EDC

2013 Toyota 86

2014 Ferrari FXX K

2014 HSV GEN-F GTS

2014 HSV GEN-F GTS Maloo Limited Edition

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

2015 Audi RS 6 Avant

2015 Audi S1

2015 Audi TTS Coupé

2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

2015 Ferrari 488 GTB

2015 Ferrari F12tdf

2015 Ford Mustang #13 Formula Drift

2015 Honda Civic Type R

2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept

2015 Koenigsegg One:1

2015 Lexus RC F

2015 McLaren 570S Coupé

2015 McLaren 650S Coupé

2015 Radical RXC Turbo

2015 Ultima Evolution Coupé 1020

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12

2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

2016 Cadillac ATS-V

2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan

2016 Honda Civic Coupé GRC

2016 HSV GEN-F Maloo #530 Formula Drift

2016 Jeep Trailcat

2016 Koenigsegg Regera

2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce

2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

2016 Lotus 3-Eleven

2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept

2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR

2017 Acura NSX

2017 Alpine A110

2017 Aston Martin DB11

2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon

2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast

2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso

2017 Ford Fiesta RS M-Sport

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

2017 Nissan GT-R

2017 Volkswagen Beetle #34 Andretti Rallycross

2017 VUHL 05RR

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 DeBerti Design Drift Truck

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

2018 Dodge Durango SRT

2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road

2018 Ferrari Portofino

2018 Ford F-150 Prerunner DeBerti Design

2018 Honda Civic Type R

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

2018 McLaren 600LT Coupé

2018 Nissan 370Z #64 Formula Drift

2018 Renault MEGANE R.S.

2018 Saleen S1

2018 TVR Griffith

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2019 Lamborghini Urus

2020 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Bone Shaker

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST