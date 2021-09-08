Forza Horizon 5 Will Have More Than 400 Cars already at launch

Forza Horizon 5: One of the biggest funs in big racing games — like the old Gran Turismo and the Forza Horizon series — is having hundreds of choices of cars to drive, from the old ones to the newly released supersports. In this aspect, the next Forza Horizon 5, which arrives in two months, is promising a lot: there will be more than 400 cars, already at the launch of the game.
In addition, a series of cars that were successful in older editions of the game should arrive later, as a reward for completing the seasonal events — more or less as happened in Forza Horizon 4. Even with so many different car options, the developers promise that fidelity at the top will be better than ever.
It is known that, at the beginning of the game, players will be able to choose between three car options to start their career: Corvette Stingray, Ford Bronco and Toyota GR Supra. I would choose Corvette, would you?
From old SUVs and newly released cars
Official announcements from Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games have yet to bring a complete list of the 400+ cars gamers will be able to enjoy as of the November 9 launch of Forza Horizon 5. But other gringo portals leaked more details and, friends… There’s a lot of cool stuff!
For starters, all the latest supersports from those brands that everyone pays for are in the game, of course: Mercedes-AMG One, Lamborghini Huracán and Urus, Ferrari 488 Pista, Porsche 911 and Taycan, Aston-Martin DBS Superleggera, Koenigsegg Jesko. .. To name but a few.
But as there will also be off-road racing in Forza Horizon 5, the game will also offer a lot of cool jeeps, pickup trucks and SUVs. This includes the new Ford Bronco and Super Duty F-450, as well as the recently launched Land Rover Defender and Jeep Gladiator. Even classic SUVs like the 1970s International Scout are there. For those who like to buy “strange” cars in these games (like me), seeing these options in the list is really cool!
Speaking of “unusual” options, the title’s list of cars includes several of these: there’s the little British car Morris Minor from the 1950s, the Reliant Supervan with three wheels, the classic Toyota FJ40 (or Bandeirante) jeep, the AMC Gremlin and even Hot Wheels cars. The game will also feature classic sports cars such as Ferraris, Camaros, Dodges and vintage Mustangs, of course.
Below you can read the complete list of the cars we know so far. Until the game’s launch, more news may come up — so keep an eye out here on Voxel. See the list and tell us, in the comments: which one are you more into riding?
List of Forza Horizon 5 cars:
