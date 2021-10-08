Forza Horizon 5 Will Have DeLorean From Back To The Future

Forza Horizon 5: Expanding the list of cars present in Forza Horizon 5, the producer Playground announced that the DeLorean from the movie Back to the Future will be among more than 400 vehicles available in the game.

The announcement in question was made in a message posted on Twitter, and expands the selection of famous sports cars within the racing title – previously, the production team had announced the inclusion of the 007 Aston Martin Valhalla: No Time to Die.

See the 80’s movie car in action in the following video:

Forza Horizon 5 will arrive for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

