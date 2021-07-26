Forza Horizon 5 Will Have 11 Biomes Recreated Using Photogrammetry Techniques

Forza Horizon 5: Microsoft released, this Monday (26), more details about Forza Horizon 5. Among the new information, it was revealed that the game will have 11 biomes that were reconstructed using photogrammetry techniques, which uses photographs to know metrics, dimensions of objects and even the geological composition in the case of natural environments.

Mike Brown, Creative Director at Playground Games, explained that choosing Mexico was challenging. In an Xbox Wire post, he talked about the matter.

“Mexico is almost like the whole world in one country: snowcapped peaks, tropical jungles, epic canyons, beautiful beaches, ancient architecture and modern cities. When you add the incredible culture of Mexico – the music, the art, the history, the people – there is no more exciting place.”

The biomes

Don Arceta, the developer’s art director, explained that a team collected references from the locations, which were later digitally recreated. The idea is to make the “player feel that he is really there (in the environment)”.

Even though each biome has its own natural characteristics, they will be affected by climate changes caused by the seasons. In summer, for example, heavy rains will fall on the coast. Check out each of the 11 biomes of Forza Horizon 5:

Canyon;

Tropical coast;

Agricultural lands;

Barren hills;

Forest;

Living desert;

rocky coast;

Sand desert;

Swamp;

City of Guanajuato;

Volcano.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 9th for Xbox Series X/S and PC. So, what did you think of the new revelations about the game’s scenarios? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!