Forza Horizon 5: Where to find the Frostbite Fire Loop in the Hot Wheels Park DLC

“Discover the Frostbite Flame Loop” is a secondary mission in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, in which drivers need to find a landmark known as the Frostbite Flame Loop. For completing this small mission, participants will receive two medals — the currency needed to increase the rank of the Academy in the Hot Wheels supplement. When players start the DLC, they will be at the rank of a Class B beginner in Forza Horizon 5. However, as they reach higher stages from hundreds to thousands of medals, they reach higher ranks, which allows them to participate in more challenging events. .

Although the award of a ×2 medal for an outstanding discovery seems insignificant, considering that 2425 medals are required for the Legend rank, every step of progress matters. Therefore, knowing how to find and get to the frostbite flame loop is a quick and easy way to earn a small amount of medals in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels.

The Frostbite Flame loop in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is in an Ice Cauldron. This biome is characterized by snowy peaks and a fiery volcano, including several areas where its molten core has spread beneath the icy terrain. Accordingly, the Frostbite Flame Loop can be found near one of these volcanic sites, in particular, in the far southern part of the biome map in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels.

Location of Frostbite Flame Loop in Hot Wheels Park

To get to the Loop of Frostbitten Flame in the Ice Cauldron, Forza Horizon 5 fans in the Canyon of Giants must drive west past the Pit with Bone Dust. On the other hand, those coming from the north should go south, to the region southeast of the “Frozen Apostles” landmark. This attraction can be easily missed, since there are no major competitions or circuit races on the tracks. However, if players explore the southern part of the Ice Cauldron in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, they will eventually encounter a loop of frostbitten flames.

Upon discovering the Frostbite Flame Loop, players will receive a small piece of XP for finding a new location and two medals for completing the secondary mission goal mentioned above. Those looking for a little more experience should consider looking for a 1000 XP board on a track that runs directly through the loop. In addition, in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, fans may encounter a floating balloon tank just south of the place where the Loop of Frostbitten Flame is located. Another balloon tank can also be found nearby along the ramp to the west.