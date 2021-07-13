Forza Horizon 5 Uses Ray Tracing For Audio

Forza Horizon 5: In a new video released on its official YouTube channel, the producer Playground Games gave some more details about the development of Forza Horizon 5 – and, in this case, more specifically about the sound part of the game.

The recording you can see in this news gives details on how the creative team worked to carry out the implementation of Ray Tracing, in order to improve the player’s immersive experience while driving along the roads of Mexico using Forzavista. Another detail is to see how the team dealt with the creation of sound effects in real time for collisions in different types of objects scattered across the tracks.

We can also hear some details about how the game will differentiate and present sound effects when players are controlling their vehicles in more urban areas or places with environments that resemble forests, with dirt and foliage along the way.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on November 9th.