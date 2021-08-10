Forza Horizon 5 Unveils Its Full Map And New Toyota Supra GR

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated releases for Xbox this year and Microsoft is well aware of it. That’s why the producer has been making sporadic videos to promote the game, called Let’s Go!. And in the fifth episode of this series, in addition to more gameplay of the game, we had the all-important revelation of the map on which we’ll be able to play Forza Horizon 5:

We can see a wide range of clues in the image, which was captured directly from episode 5 of Let’s Go! In the full video you can see the map in more detail, with comments from the developers. The game is set in Mexico, and the map incorporates some regions taken directly from the real world, such as Mulegé and Tulum. As has become custom in the series, the idea is to incorporate different landscapes and biomes for the player to enjoy in their races.

But the map was not the only novelty shown in the last presentation of Forza Horizon 5. Another great highlight of the episode was the Toyota Supra GR, model 2020. The car will be available in the game right at launch, with all the various aesthetic and performance customizations . Taking advantage, some new options for items and equipment in this area were also shown.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 9th of this year. Like every first party game from Microsoft, it will be available on the Xbox Game Pass as soon as it launches.