Forza Horizon 5 To Add Sign Language Interpreters With Update

Forza Horizon 5: The Playground Games title takes a step forward in terms of accessibility and will offer the option to opt for this more inclusive experience. Playground Games will include sign language interpreters in Forza Horizon 5. The title, called to break records in the driving saga and become one of the most played titles on Xbox Game Pass, breaks new barriers in terms of accessibility options in the video game sector.

Mike Brown, creative director of the British studio title, has explained in a post on the official Xbox blog some of the new accessibility features that will arrive from November 9, the global launch date of the work. Specifically, Forza Horizon 5 will include support for American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) for movie scenes.

It will also include a game speed modification setting that allows users to enjoy games at a reduced rate; all this added to customizable subtitle options; high contrast mode, color blind mode and more.

Everyone at the wheel: Playground Games explains its accessibility options

Regardless of whether we have hearing, vision or motor disabilities, Xbox Game Studios wants to take a step forward in terms of inclusion, as they have done in the past with the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Another example is the possibility of deactivating moving funds; the option to activate a screen reading narrator for text, buttons and other screen elements; or text-to-speech and speech-to-text options for those who need to send synthesized voice or receive voice chat as synthesized text.

“These are just some of the accessibility features that we are implementing. We are also constantly listening to the community to make Forza Horizon 5 an inclusive experience for everyone to enjoy, ”says Brown.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC starting this Tuesday, November 9, 2021; also on Xbox Game Pass from day one. Those who buy the Premium Edition (99.99 euros) can start playing now.