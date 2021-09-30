Forza Horizon 5 System Requirements Revealed!

The minimum and recommended system requirements for Forza Horizon 5, which will meet the players in the fourth quarter of 2021, have been published.

Forza Horizon, the arcade game side of Microsoft’s long-established racing series Forza, will meet the players with its 5th game next November. The minimum and recommended system requirements for Forza Horizon 5, which is highly anticipated, have been released.

Microsoft has chosen to publish two separate tables for users of both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards so that players can compare their systems with the minimum and recommended system requirements.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on November 11, 2021

The production that Microsoft is preparing to release in November; It will be available to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S users. As with other games exclusive to Microsoft’s own platform, the new version of Forza will be available for free to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The fifth game in the Forza series will meet the players with 21:9 ultra wide screen and 4K resolution support, HDR feature, hundreds of different vehicles and a map 5 times larger than Forza Horizon 4. The game will also be supported with new tools and content in the new period.

Forza Horizon 5 system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10 version (1909) or higher

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460

RAM: 8GB

Graphics Card: AMD RX 470 / Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

Hard Disk: 110GB

Suggested

Operating System: Windows 10 version (1909) or higher

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400

RAM: 16GB of RAM

Graphics Card: AMD RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 1070

VRAM: 8GB

Hard Disk: 110GB

So what do you think about the system requirements published for the game? Is your system capable of handling the game? Do not forget to share your views with us.