Forza Horizon 5 Shows Off Its Official Art With A Spectacular New Gameplay Trailer

Forza Horizon 5: The Playground Games title is shown in a big way at the Xbox conference of this Gamescom 2021. It will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on November 9.Forza Horizon 5 has been shown in style during the Xbox conference at Gamescom 2021. The long-awaited driving title from Playground Games has taken the opportunity to show, in addition to an 8-minute gameplay trailer full of action, environments and vehicles, a special semi-transparent Xbox controller with yellow, blue, white and more colors. And yes, we already have the two official title cover cars: the 2021 Mercedes AMG One and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands.

Mike Brown, director of the game, has explained what we can expect from the title from this November 9, when the festival begins in Mexico. MeriStation has been able to attend a digital presentation of the title with the British studio, so we invite you to stop by our preview to read our impressions.

The game’s map, a highly varied Mexico full of biomes and ecosystems, will be 1.5 times larger than that of Great Britain in Forza Horizon 4. As they said last July, this time the “bigger and more diverse open world awaits us ”Of the saga. Although the four-season scheme of the fourth installment will be maintained, with weekly rotations, this time it will be much more dynamic. There will be times when at one end of the map it will be snowing heavily; while at the other end of the territory it will be sunny with strong wind. Anything can happen.

We will be able to enjoy Forza Horizon 5 in dynamic 4K resolution at 60 FPS on Xbox Series and 1080p resolution at 60 FPS on Xbox Series S, this time with the shortest loading times of the entire series. At a technological level, it will also be the most advanced, with the use of ray tracing techniques for ForzaVista and improvements in audio quality. In total, we are talking about more than 2000 sky settings: they made photographic captures with a camera in 12k resolution. The ambition of Playground Games is once again demonstrated.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on November 9, 2021. All players with an active Xbox Game Pass account will be able to play at no additional cost from day one.