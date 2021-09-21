Forza Horizon 5 Reveals Multiplayer Details and New Game Modes

Playground Games has released weekly development diaries for Forza Horizon 5, where we can always see more news and details about the game. In the video of the time was shown a little more multiplayer of the upcoming Forza, with the revelation of some new game modes to enjoy with other players.

One of these modes, in justice to the new game’s location, is called Piñata Pop. The name is pretty self-explanatory: players compete to pop the maximum number of piñatas they can in a given area, and whoever scores the most points wins.

But for players who don’t want to hit helpless objects and prefer to “fight” with whoever can defend themselves, we’ll also have Eliminator mode. Also a style of play that is very evident by the name, in Eliminator players can crash into each other’s cars to destroy them during competitions.

These are just a few examples of what appears in the video – which is quite extensive. We have almost an hour of developers talking about what’s being put into the game, accompanied by real-time gameplay. For those who are looking forward to Microsoft’s new racing game, it’s another plateful to see a little more of the title.

But the launch of Forza Horizon 5 isn’t too far away. The game arrives in November, the 9th, for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.