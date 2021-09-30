Forza Horizon 5: Recommended PC Requirements Are Revealed

Forza Horizon 5: Developer Playground Games and Microsoft have finally announced the long-awaited requirements to run Forza Horizon 5 on PC. The information appeared in a post on Forza’s official blog and we can already say that it will be possible to play the game on a good variety of computers.

As you can see in the image below, Playground Games has provided the minimum, recommended and ideal requirements:

This means that even a PC with 8GB of RAM with a Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 CPU and a Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GTX 970 graphics card will still be able to enjoy Forza Horizon 5 without any problems. The recommended requirements are also quite feasible for those who built the PC some time ago, requiring at least a Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel i5-8400 CPU and a Radeon RX 590 or Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card.

Of course, if you want to experience the most that the new game in the Forza franchise can offer, you’ll need something more robust, including 16GB of RAM, a Radeon 7 3800XT or Intel i7-1070K CPU, and a Radeon RX6800 XT or graphics card Nvidia RTX 3080.

Remember that in addition to the PC version, Forza Horizon 5 will also be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on November 9th. Please let us know in the comments if you are looking forward to the game and if your PC fits the settings required by the game!