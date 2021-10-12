Forza Horizon 5: New Gameplay Comparing Performance And Quality mode

Forza Horizon 5: Resolution? FPS? The long-awaited open-world driving game offers two graphic modes. We tell you how it performs on both and also on Xbox Series S. Forza Horizon 5 warms up to land on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, a console that looks “very good” on November 9. The long-awaited Playground Games title will take us to Mexico and will allow us to drive to where the horizon marks at the wheel of hundreds of cars of all kinds, and as usual in the franchise, everything indicates that the technical and audiovisual experience will give much of what to talk. Thanks IGN, we already know how the game performs in its Quality and Performance modes. Next, we leave you the technical details of each one, along with the complete video in which you can enjoy the gameplay.

Xbox Series X | Performance mode: 4K resolution and 60 FPS (visual settings lowered)

Xbox Series X | Quality mode: 4K resolution and 60 FPS (maximum visual settings)

Xbox Series S | 1080p resolution and 60 FPS

Forza Horizon 5: We’ve already played it

In MeriStation we have already had the opportunity to get behind the wheel and drive for several hours throughout Mexico, and our sensations could not be better: “the pleasure of driving is back” were our conclusions after telling you how the experience has been when try out the fifth installment of one of Xbox Game Studios’ flagship franchises. There are many aspects of the game that have caught our attention: the aggressiveness of the artificial intelligence of the rivals, the new system of progress through chevrons that we obtain while playing, the enormous amount of visual details of the world and much more. You can read our impressions in the following link.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 9 for PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In addition, the game will debut from day one in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Buyers of the Premium edition will be able to enjoy the title from November 5.