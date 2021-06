Forza Horizon 5 is Announced at E3 and Arrives in November

Forza Horizon 5: At the end of last year, Jeff Grubb, GameBeat insider and journalist, said that Playground Games was developing the Forza Horizon 5. And today (13), during the Xbox presentation at E3 2021 this rumor was confirmed and the game will take place on Mexico. Check out the trailer below:

Also check out 9 minutes of gameplay:

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 9th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.