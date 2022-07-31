Forza Horizon 5: How to Solve the Sustainable Energy Treasure Hunt

“Sustainable Energy” is a treasure hunt in Forza Horizon 5, presented as a test in the autumn season. For completing this challenge, players will receive 3 points in the festival playlist, including several Forzathon points. The treasury of “Sustainable Energy” says: “In Guanajuato, electric vehicle charging points appear every 15 seconds, but 100 are maintained.” Some players can solve this “Treasure Hunt” task right away, while other drivers in Forza Horizon 5 may get a little confused.

To get started, Forza Horizon 5 fans should head to Guanajuato, a city in Mexico located on the northeast side of the map, east of the Caldera and south of the Castillo Player Home. To solve “Sustainable Energy”, drivers must maintain a speed of 100 mph for at least 15 seconds. Although any electric vehicle can be used for this task, fans are encouraged to use the Ford Mach-E 1400, which is depicted in the “Treasure Hunt” picture in Forza Horizon 5. This rare Mustang could be obtained for free by completing the Horizon story, “Drift Club Mexico”. Conversely, those who didn’t make this story need to build a Horizon Drift outpost.

Although the route that drivers will choose to complete the task will depend on individual preferences, players are advised to start from the eastern outskirts. Guanajuato in Forza Horizon 5. straight, making it easy to reach and maintain a speed of 100 mph for 15 seconds. In addition, fans are encouraged to have their game online to reduce the amount of traffic that will appear in the city.

The location of the Sustainable Energy Treasure Chest in Forza Horizon 5

After completing the Treasure Chest task, a large orange circle will appear on the east side of the map of Guanajuato, indicating where the treasure chest is located. If players see the “Sustainable Energy” window in the game menu, they will see a visual hint about where to find the chest.

To find the Sustainable Energy treasure chest in Forza Horizon 5, drive to the University of Guanajuato on the right side of Guanajuato. Look for a street with rows of street food stalls in the middle of the road. This location is also decorated with colorful hanging banners. If players go south from the finish gate of the exit from the city and turn right at the second intersection, they can stumble upon a chest.