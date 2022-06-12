Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Expansion is featured in a Gravity Defying trailer

The first full-fledged DLC expansion for Forza Horizon 5 was unveiled during Summer Game Fest 2022, and the trailer talks about some gravity defying actions from what is now confirmed in collaboration with Hot Wheels, which will be released later this summer. The game Forza Horizon 5, launched last year, was met with critical acclaim and impressed players with a hyper-realistic approach to a series of racing simulators. Thanks to the capabilities of the Xbox Series X/ S, the game takes the already beloved Forza Horizon series to a new height in Horizon 5 in the Mexican style, and many were looking forward to news about the DLC.

Developer Playground Games has created several extremely popular DLCs for its Forza series over the years. Along with paid car sets that represent new cars often linked to existing objects, such as the James Bond-style Best of Bond car set for Forza Horizon 4, there have also been many larger DLC releases. Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions Expansion 2019 is considered one of the best to date in the Playground. It features buildings, tracks and, of course, LEGO cars.

As it became known during the presentation of Xbox and Bethesda at Summer Game Fest, the first DLC expansion for Forza Horizon 5 will be based on the beloved Hot Wheels toy franchise and will be launched on July 19. lots of new additions thanks to the upcoming DLC, including the famous inverted and looped tracks that Hot Wheels sets are usually associated with. Bringing the fun of toy racing to Forza, early reviews of the DLC have been positive.

The success of Forza Horizon 5 has led to a lot of leaks and speculation in the months since the launch of the main game. Fans were looking forward to the additional content of Forza Horizon 5, although with players like Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions, it was unclear how Playground planned to expand the already vast world of the game in Mexico. There are only a few weeks left before the release of Hot Wheels DLC, so fans won’t have to wait long to play it themselves.

It is likely that after the release of Hot Wheels, even more Forza Horizon 5 add-ons will be launched. The game recently celebrated its milestone of 20 million players, and neither Xbox Game Studios nor Playground will likely want to keep fans waiting for a long time. With the release of the Hot Wheels DLC on July 19, it may well be followed by another expansion next year — at least, judging by the DLC release schedule for Forza Horizon 4. Whatever the future, Forza Horizon 5 players will soon return to battle.