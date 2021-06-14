Forza Horizon 5 Features 60fps Option On Xbox Series X And S

Forza Horizon 5: Fans of the Forza series will certainly enjoy seeing the franchise earn a new entry with Forza Horizon 5. For those keeping an eye on the title, the good news is that it will be able to deliver 60 frames per second on both the Xbox Series X and the model. S.

According to some specifications present in the game’s Q&A area, it was mentioned that the platforms run, by default, with the title at 4K and 30 fps in Series X and 1080p and 30 fps in Series S. However, both have a performance mode that sets the frame rate at 60 frames per second, but without specifying the resolution in each video game.

Added to this, it is also known that the title will feature dynamic weather effects capable of directly changing the tempo of the gameplay, in addition to being the biggest game in the franchise so far and having Mexico as the location for its setting not only of its culture, but also the diversity of places.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on November 9th.