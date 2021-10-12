Forza Horizon 5: Details Of The Xbox One Version And Its Limitations: “It Looks Very Good”

Forza Horizon 5: Creative Director Mike Brown explains what a version will be enjoyed by several million people. There will be several differences with Xbox Series X | S. Forza Horizon 5 is destined to be one of the great games of 2021. After seeing it in depth at Gamescom and after playing its initial missions, the new from Playground Games aims to become one of the most next-gen experiences to date in Xbox Series X | S. The game will also be released on Xbox One, a version that has gone more unnoticed and about which we are gradually learning new details.

Speaking to Press-Start, the game’s creative director, Mike Brown, explained what we can expect from Forza Horizon 5 on hardware that dates back to 2013, the Xbox One family of consoles. First, he confirms that there will be times charging because Xbox One units do not have SSD memory.

“People are going to be very happy”; this will be Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox One

The experience will therefore approximate what we saw in Forza Horizon 2, 3 and 4 during the past generation. “The game looks great on Xbox One, but it doesn’t have an SSD. So there are several restrictions from the past, ”he acknowledges. It should be said that the opening sequence of the game has not yet been publicly shown on Xbox One; only on Xbox Series X | S.