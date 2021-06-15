Forza Horizon 5 Brings Back Seasonal Climate Change

Forza Horizon 5 appeared at the Microsoft conference at E3 2021 showing several of its elements, and one of them is the presence of climate change within the seasons, something that is back in the franchise with this new entry.

Speaking to the IGN website, Mike Brown, the game’s creative director, revealed that the map of Mexico will feature varied climate changes throughout its entirety, and that many of them could exist within the same season of the year.

“If it was raining in Edinburgh [on Forza Horizon 4], it was raining everywhere on the map too. Mexico, being a country with big changes in elevations and being big, has different weather conditions in different regions, so we tried to recreate that as accurately as possible”, commented the director.

In the chat, he commented that the game will still feature the four seasons of the year, but that the biomes will be altered in different ways with sandstorms when it is driest in an area or tropical rains in the rainiest periods of autumn, for example. In his words, “everything is dynamic and will have a big impact on your driving experience”.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on November 9th for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.