Forza Horizon 5 Adds Sign Language Support In A Free Update

Forza Horizon 5: Playground Games will add American and British Sign Language support to Forza Horizon 5 via a free update on March 1. Forza Horizon 5 will add sign language support on March 1 as part of a free update. From Xbox they point out that “more than 300 cinematics” will have support for American and British sign language. This marks a precedent for Xbox Game Studios as the first title to feature this level of accessibility.

Available in Forza Horizon 5 on March 1

The PlayGround Games team “has worked together with members of the deaf and hearing impaired community” to carry it out, as explained in a press release. In addition, actors from that community have been used to interpret both languages.

As soon as it arrives, you can find it in the ‘settings’ section of the ‘accessibility’ menu of Forza Horizon 5. You can adjust the position it appears on the screen and the background color.

“There are many people who are deaf or have disabilities who encounter obstacles on a daily basis. And what I mean by this is that we are constantly confronting these inequalities that exist. Being able to be on the same footing as them means I don’t have to focus on that hurdle,” explains Jenny Lay-Flurrie, chief accessibility officer at Microsoft. “Playing is an important aspect of anyone’s life, and now more than ever, as many will continue to be socially isolated due to the pandemic.”

Mike Brown, director of the project, comments that they will continue to “work and solve” the problems that players of “different levels of challenge” encounter. “I think it’s easy to work on the development of a game like this and start thinking that you’re an expert in the field of accessibility. The truth is that very few people can claim to be experts in this field. I think we should be humble in this regard and move forward, asking ourselves questions and trying to be better”, he concludes.

Forza Horizon 5 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.