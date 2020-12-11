Forza Horizon 4 will receive vehicles from Cyberpunk 2077

Playground Games had already anticipated the collaboration with CD Projekt RED, although there had also been a leak.

Microsoft had promised to announce news at The Game Awards 2020, the gala in which not only are the awards for the best games of the year distributed, but also serves as a platform to present projects and video game updates that are already on the market. Forza Horizon 4, the veteran Xbox racing title, did not want to miss the party and has revealed its collaboration with Cyberpunk 2077. As the leaks pointed out, the game will receive the Quadra V-Tech car, which appears in the latest production CD Projekt RED. It will be available for free from this December 11.

The presence of the vehicle had been anticipated by Playground Games itself on social networks. The developer re-tweeted a message from a follower showing a screenshot showing the car’s name. They did not confirm it officially, but they did drop it. At the same time, the leaks continued to occur, to the point that images of the Quadra V-Tech could be seen in Forza Horizon 4.

What’s new from CD Projekt RED, now available

Cyberpunk 2077, which has just been released on the market, plunges us into a dystopia that takes place in the city of Night City, a city that depends on technology and through which we must travel with great care. That said, traveling long distances on foot can be too much even for implants, so it might be more interesting to take the car and ride the roads without wearing out your shoes or mechanical legs.

In Forza Horizon 4 there is no dystopian city, but there are roads and many roads, through which we will travel and compete in our vehicles. Although the title originally came out for Xbox One and PC, Panic Button, experts in adaptations to other systems, has been in charge of adapting the video game to the new Microsoft consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.



