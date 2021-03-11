Forza Horizon 4 outperforms and The Crew on Steam

The launch of Forza Horizon 4 on Steam this past Tuesday (9) is proving to be a real success on the Valve platform, by conquering a place in the best-selling games and surpassing its competitors of the genre such as Need for Speed, The Crew and Project Cars.

According to reports from SteamDB, Forza Horizon 4 peaked at 14,609 simultaneous players in the first 24 hours of release, quickly entering the select list of best-selling games on the platform. Since then, the game has reached a peak of 20,203 users this past Thursday (11), second only to DiRT 3 – which reached an impressive 40,832 players at the same time -, the F1 franchise and the original Dirt Rally.

Although the numbers are well below the platform’s biggest hits like CS: GO, Dota 2, PUBG, Apex Legends and the recently released Valheim, the statistics for Forza Horizon 4 are considered strong for the racing genre, and put the game as one of the great candidates to reach new historic brands on Steam.

