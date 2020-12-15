Forza Horizon 4: how to get Quadra, the Cyberpunk car

During the 2020 Game Awards, it was revealed that Forza Horizon 4 would receive a free DLC for the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech (2058) car, a vehicle that became extremely popular in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. But how to redeem the additional content in the game ?

Unlike other cars, Quadra V-Tech is not in the game store and needs an extra requirement to go to your garage (but it is free). Basically, you need to compete and win a race against him.

Step 1 – Find the event _: NIGHTCITY.EXE: _ north of the map

This is very simple: at the top of the map, near Edinburgh, a new event will appear and it is called _: NIGHTCITY.EXE: _. Just go there to compete.

Step 2 – Defeat the Quad-Turbo-R V-Tech (2058)

This step may seem easy, but it is a little more complicated than it looks. To win the vehicle, you need to win the race. Easy, right? Well, not so much. The Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech (2058) is an S1 category car and is extremely fast and versatile when cornering. To defeat it, a very powerful car is needed, such as an S1 category car. But we recommend a vehicle of the S2 category only as a guarantee, such as a Pagani Zonda.

Step 3 – enjoy the new car in England

England is far from Night City, but now you just have to run or walk the country roads with your new Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle!

So, did you like the tip? Who already rescued the car in the game? Forza Horizon 4 is available for Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.



