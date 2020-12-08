Forza Horizon 4 Gets Super7, the Challenge Editor

Playground Games launches the challenge editor in Forza Horizon 4, Super7. Available now at no additional cost to all players. First video.

Forza Horizon 4 receives new free content for all players. Called Super7, this game mode will allow you to create drift, speed and jump challenges across the entire playable map. The tool leaves the player the free choice to place any structure among those available.

Super7 works in a similar way to the current layout maker, only now you can create skill sections that defy the laws of gravity. As you can see in the video that accompanies these lines, the terrain is the beginning on which to build your own challenge. Dinosaurs, giant pipes, ramps at 90 degrees … The season is open for you to unleash your creativity. Get in your supercar and face the scores online.

If you are one of those who does not want to waste time building, you will have at your disposal a catalog of community projects to jump directly to user creations. When you enter, seven random ones will appear, so each session will bring you surprises. If you win the trials once, you will get exclusive rewards.

The mode arrives today, December 8, in the form of an update. Playground Games remains steadfast in supporting Forza Horizon 4 with new content that does not fragment the community. Beyond its two paid expansions, the game has received other features completely free. We are talking, for example, about The Eliminator, the battle royale for 72 players. With the arrival of the next generation, the update with dedicated enhancements on Xbox Series X | S is also available. More than 2 years after its launch it is still like the first day.

Forza Horizon 4 is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog for console and PC. In MeriStation we review its improvements in Xbox Series X on the occasion of its launch.



