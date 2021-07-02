Forza Horizon 4 Gets Its Latest New Content Update

Forza Horizon 4: While Forza Horizon 5 doesn’t arrive, Playground Games studio has released the latest update of all-new content for the acclaimed Forza Horizon 4 and ended its work with the old arcade racing game.

During Forza Monthly’s most recent broadcast, the team warned that the Series 37 patch, now available for download, would be their last update for the game originally released in 2018. According to senior producer Tom Butcher, as of now, all future updates will just be remixes of what’s been shown in previous Series:

“From Series 38 onwards, players who know Forza Horizon 4 well will notice that we’re bringing back content they’ve seen between Series 7 and Series 32,” explained Tom. allied to the latest features. Even without new cars, revisiting this material should be a lot of fun!”

Considering the broad support Playground Games has given its former title, coupled with the fact that Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on November 9, this really does seem like a good time to change the game. focus for the next chapter in the series.

Did you enjoy all these years of support and updates released by the studio? Are you excited to check out Forza Horizon 5 on launch day via Xbox Game Pass? Comment below!