Forza Horizon 4: Cyberpunk 2077 car leaks ahead of time

Just yesterday, the 9th, we reported the fact that Forza Horizon’s official Twitter asked her fans to watch The Game Awards. Even without any official information, there were rumors that a partnership with Cyberpunk 2077 would be announced during the event.

The basis of these rumors was when some players discovered that it was possible to find the name “Quadra V-Tech” in the game’s search filters. In case you are not aware, this is the car used by the main character of Cyberpunk 2077.

Apparently it didn’t take long for this collaboration to leak out once and for all, since the Destructoid website reported that it is even possible to use this car within the game, at least in the new Super7 mode. The Reddit user acreamymeme even posted pictures of the vehicle in action.

The model appears to have been added in a recent update to Forza Horizon 4, but that specific part of the update was not to be available yet. Although the surprise was spoiled, it cannot be denied that it is something really incredible.

The good thing is that people won’t have to wait long for the official announcement. After all, the The Game Awards takes place today (10) at 8 pm in Brasília time.

At least it’s a way to drive Quadra V-Tech if you still don’t have Cyberpunk 2077 in hand or if it just isn’t running right on your platform of choice.



