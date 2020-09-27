Forza Horizon 3: Last hours to buy in the store

Forza Horizon 3 faces the last hours in the Microsoft Store. It will disappear forever on September 28. Limited discounts.

Forza Horizon 3 will no longer be available from September 28 at 08:00 CEST. The Playground Games portrait of Australia has reached End of Life status, that is, its end of the commercial cycle. From that moment on, the purchase options will be disabled in all its formats and editions, including DLC ​​and expansions. In this link you can know what it means.

As with its predecessors, if you own the game in your Xbox Live profile, you can continue downloading and playing without problem. The servers will keep their functions active with complete normality, only that new users will not have the option to get it in digital format. The remnant of physical copies will be there, although in this format you will not find the two great expansions: Blizzard Mountain and Hot Wheels. If you want them, be quick.

The study recently confirmed the unavailability of dedicated enhancements to next-generation hardware. On Xbox Series X it will work at the same level of improvements as Xbox One X, that is, at 4K resolution and 30 fps, while Xbox Series S will do so at 1080p and 30 fps.



