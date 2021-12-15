Fortunately a very important character in history returns

The confirmed fact that the second season of the hit Netflix original series Bridgerton will leave behind the fantastic romance of handsome Duke of Hastings Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), has not made a dent. of any kind on his fans who wait with great interest to see on screen the story of Anthony, the older brother of the Bridgertons (played by Jonathan Bailey), along with the rest of the characters who won the admiration of the public in his first installment , accompanied by some new ones.

While creator Chris Van Dusen and famed producer Shonda Rhimes decided to adapt the hit period novels by writer Julia Quinn in the drama series format for the Netflix platform, it became an obvious guide to confirming which characters will follow on. the plot and which ones are not; there is one in particular that by not existing in the books, added to the surprising twist final of the first season of Bridgerton, made its viewers fear that he might be removed from the show.

We refer to the voice of Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, the writer of the scandal bulletin who seems to know everything about everyone who matters in society and who has become a very important part of the series, recounting the details without appearing on the screen. Spiciest of each of the most salacious gossip in each episode of the enchanting period story. The identity of the mysterious lady in question was kept anonymous throughout the season until the very last moment, when in a shocking dramatic twist the audience and only the audience discover that she is Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) using a pseudonym.

However, the concern of Bridgerton fans about the return of the character in the second season did not refer to this discovery, but to whether they would hear again the characteristic voice of Lady Whistledown which the legendary one handled with great skill and mischief. Hollywood star Julie Andrews while her true identity was unknown. Now that we know that the queen of gossip is Penelope, will we hear the voice of actress Nicola Coughlan from now on? Fortunately for the millions of Andrews fans, the answer is no.

The confusion began when it was learned that in Quinn’s novels readers did not discover the true identity of Lady Whistledown until much later, and that the creative decision by her producers to do so earlier was for dramatic purposes, to leave the public surprised and with high expectations about what will happen in the next episodes of the show. Due to this, many came to suppose that this would also affect the continuity of Julie Andrews as a member of the cast.

In remarks made a few months ago about her role in Bridgerton, the famous actress and singer described Lady Whistledown as a mysterious and rather scathing gossip writer of the time who has become one of the show’s biggest draws. Fortunately, the star will also return to reprise her role as the scandalous mystery lady, reporting on the latest gossip and of course on Anthony’s plans to find a wife, according to the second book in the saga titled The Viscount Who Loved Me.